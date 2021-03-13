GARRETT — Sculptures and paintings of cityscapes, figures, and nature can be enjoyed in an exhibit titled “Porreca + Kesler: Abstract and Tangible.”
The exhibit opens Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St.
Featured artist Robert Porreca of Columbus, Ohio, has been a high school art instructor in the Columbus City Schools and an adult sculpture instructor at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center.
He creates outdoor and indoor sculptures out of various materials from fiberglass to metals. His outdoor sculptures are made of industrial-strength materials created for the automobile, marine and aerospace industry. His indoor sculptures range from fiberglass and Kevlar cloth to metals.
Porreca was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where his love of art began early.
He earned his Master of Arts degree in sculpture and woodworking at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He is a prolific sculptor who never stops producing art or exhibiting it.
His outdoor sculptures are currently on display in several cities in the United States. He has been widely exhibited in numerous shows in Colorado, Oregon, Missouri, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and West Virginia, among others.
Porreca’s sculpture, “Elongated Triangle,” has been on loan and displayed in the upstairs gallery at Garrett Museum of Art.
A second featured artist, WanChuan Kesler, has been painting since childhood, and she is passionate for her chosen career.
She strives to evoke emotion in her paintings by capturing moments with people she meets or by immersing herself in her surroundings. Oil painting is her favorite medium, and her subjects include nature, figures and cityscapes.
Kesler was born in Taipei, Taiwan. Growing up there, she was introduced to the lavish colors and textures of the ocean and the mountains. She also found inspiration in the city life in metropolitan Taipei.
Kesler now lives in a rural area near Detroit, Michigan, where the multi-cultural environment adds another dimension to her artistic talents. She studied at Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center in Michigan for five years and participated in plein air landscape painting workshops in Italy.
She works primarily in oils with bold brush strokes and expressive textures. Kesler has exhibited in many galleries and shows in Ohio and Michigan as well as curated solo exhibits in galleries and museums. She has been an award winner in numerous reputable fine-art competitions.
The exhibit will run from Friday through May 16. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Other hours are by appointment only.
For more information, call 704-5400, visit the website, garrettmuseumofart.org or the Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook page.
