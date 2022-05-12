WINONA LAKE — Hadyn Faur of Auburn and a Lakewood Park Christian School graduate, is one of four Grace College students recently awarded for excellence in student teaching.
Faur was named Outstanding Prospective Teacher for her time teaching third grade at Eisenhower Elementary School in Warsaw.
Each school year, the Grace College School of Education selects one or more students who demonstrate excellence in their role as student teachers. Recipients are awarded a plaque and recognition for their achievements in the classroom for elementary, secondary or special education.
“Hadyn exemplifies the excellence — both in and out of the classroom — of Grace College graduates,” said Dr. Cheryl Bremer, dean of the School of Education at Grace College. “We are very proud of the effort that she put into her student teaching and education.”
Faur became a teacher because she loves helping people push past obstacles that arise in the learning process.
“I’ve always been drawn to finding ways to help people understand different concepts,” Faur said. “I love the challenge of finding different ways to teach concepts in a way that will make sense to each person. Through this, I’ve found teaching to be an extraordinary way to empower and encourage others.”
Faur’s experience at Grace College has affirmed this passion and broadened her view of teaching as a mechanism to express her faith.
“I will never be able to put into words how impactful each education professor and each class positively influenced me as a teacher,” Faur said. “Above all, I’ve learned how I can be a light as a Christian teacher in a public school setting. I may not be able to explicitly share about the love of Christ with my students, but I can ask God to help me see my students as his masterful creations.”
In her role as a student teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School, Faur was able to put what she learned at Grace into practice. She enjoyed building relationships with her students — both in the classroom and on the playground.
Faur’s exemplary work made an impression, because a few days after she finished student teaching in December, she began teaching fifth grade full-time at Eisenhower.
“It’s been a challenge, but it has solidified my understanding that this profession will truly be a lifetime of learning, growing, adjusting, failing and getting back up to try again,” Faur said.
“My goal is to never stop trying to become a more effective educator. Teachers have such an amazing opportunity to influence the lives of so many people through the positive impact they have on their students. I do not ever want to take that opportunity and responsibility lightly.”
The School of Education at Grace College teaches students professionalism, classroom instruction, planning and management. Students also have opportunities for applied learning, P-12 classroom teaching and service projects in the community. Graduates are equipped with the skills, information and temperament to become effective educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.