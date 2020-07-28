FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross said this week it has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19.
The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the nation. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Convalescent plasma is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection — in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.
The Red Cross also is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the nation and in the Indiana-Ohio Region have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again, the Red Cross said.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, each donor who comes to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, from Aug. 1 to Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Amazon.
Those who come to give by Aug. 31 also will be automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donations.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule appointments prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear face coverings or masks while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.