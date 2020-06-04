WATERLOO — The coronavirus cut short Hoosier hysteria this year, and no one cut down the nets after a state championship in basketball.
That hasn’t dimmed the memories of 60 years ago for the Waterloo Wildcats, who won the only sectional basketball championship in their school’s history.
“The town of Waterloo just went crazy,” the Wildcats’ coach, Richard Bourquin, 91, recalled last week.
Remarkably, not only the coach, but all the players, cheerleaders and the student manager have survived to celebrate their feat’s 60th anniversary.
“They were a group of kids that was just determined. There wasn’t a superstar in the bunch,” Bourquin said.
“They worked hard. They were just good kids, both in the classroom and in the basketball court. They liked each other. They played well together. They didn’t care who got the glory — they just wanted to win.
“They were a delight to work with. I never had one single problem with them.”
The Waterloo Wildcats did demonstrate one flaw in their 1959-60 season. In their rare losses, they fell flat.
Waterloo arrived at sectional time with season record of 15-5. However, four of the losses came by 20 points or more, including an early season drubbing by Garrett, who stood between the Wildcats and their dream.
At one point the season, their coach challenged the ’Cats to make history.
“We just might as well decide we’re going to win the sectional, for a change,” Bourquin told the team. “They went around town telling everyone that they were going to win the sectional.”
The 1960 sectional — before school consolidation — featured 12 teams: Angola, Ashley, Auburn, Butler, Churubusco, Fremont, Garrett, Hamilton, Orland, Riverdale, Salem Center and Waterloo.
The first-round, weekday games took place in two sites — Churubusco and Garrett — before the semifinals and finals were played Saturday afternoon and evening at Churubusco’s new gymnasium.
Dave Carroll, Waterloo’s leading scorer and, at 6-foot-3, the only team member taller than 6 feet, worried about the Wildcats’ opening match.
“I thought there was no way we were going to beat Butler three times in one season,” Carroll said. Waterloo advanced with a 62-56 win over the Windmills.
The semifinal began at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. In a 69-49 win over Orland, the Wildcats got a break. Bourquin could rest his starters in the second half.
The Wildcats had less than five hours before the 8:15 p.m. final against Garrett. They returned home to rest.
“We played ping-pong all afternoon. We didn’t tell coach until 50 years later,” said Larry Gurtner of Auburn. When they finally confessed, Bourquin said he knew about it all along.
Playing at a slow pace in the championship game, the Wildcats took a halftime lead, but fell behind 30-29 after three quarters.
Garrett would score only four more points. A jump shot by Jim Aschleman gave Waterloo the lead for good at 34-33 with 1:30 remaining. Mike Starkey made a pair of foul shots. Skip Haislip sank a free throw, and Starkey added a layup.
The clock ran out with Waterloo leading 39-34 and the celebration began.
“If they only got 34 points in the whole game, that was a great victory, because they had a really good basketball team,” said Waterloo’s starting guard, Don DeWitt.
The town treated the players to a celebratory meal at the popular Win Schuler’s restaurant in Marshall, Michigan. Teacher Rhonda Starkey experienced a different menu.
“She said if we won the sectional, she’d eat her hat,” Gurtner recalled.
Mrs. Starkey burned a hat, mixed the ashes in a hamburger and ate the hamburger in front of the student body at a pep rally, Bourquin recalled.
Six decades later, Waterloo High School’s greatest sports heroes reflected on their recipe for success.
“We were a group of boys who had done a lot of things together,” said Gurtner, the class president. Most had played sports together as far back as youth baseball.
The school offered only three sports — baseball, basketball and track — all coached by Bourquin, with Gurtner’s father, Bruce, as assistant coach.
Student manager Jon Payne took care of the athlete’s needs and also played in practices. He “wasn’t a manager, he was a teammate,” Gurtner said.
“We had a good group of guys. I think the coach felt that we were going to do well, because we worked hard and we had a good team rapport,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt used his teamwork lessons to teach math and coach football in Ohio, spending the last 20 years of his career as a high school principal. He now lives in Westerville, Ohio, outside Columbus.
“Sports were a big part of my life … very rewarding over my educational career,” DeWitt said.
Carroll played basketball in a record-setting career at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, returned to DeKalb County after college and has lived in Florida since 2004.
Bourquin, who now lives in Fort Wayne and still plays golf, coached basketball for 23 years — including three seasons as the first coach for DeKalb High School, winning sectional titles with the Barons in 1968, 1969 and 1970.
“We were blessed to have a really good coach,” Carroll said about the Wildcats. “He was able to get the best out of everybody.”
