AUBURN — The first significant snowfall of the season created wet, slick road conditions Tuesday.
As a result, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, fire departments and ambulance crews stayed busy, responding to nearly 40 reports of injury accidents, property damage collisions and slide-offs from 7:15 a.m. to just after 10 p.m.
Three injured in wreck north of Butler
BUTLER — Three people sustained injuries Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on slick roads about three miles north of Butler that occurred at 3:40 p.m., Butler Police reported.
Police said Miriam F. Miller, 47, of the 4900 block of S.R. 101, Butler, suffered an elbow fracture/dislocation. A 12-year-old female passenger, also of the 4900 block of S.R. 101, complained of elbow and lower arm pain. Stephen R. Knott, 36, of the 8400 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, complained of neck pain.
The Millers were passengers in a northbound 2017 Ford F-250 pickup, driven by Ruben L. Miller, 45, also of the 4900 block of S.R. 101, Butler. Another passenger in the Miller vehicle was not injured.
Their vehicle was struck by a southbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by Wayne K. Goff, 38, of the 900 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett. Knott was a passenger in the Goff vehicle.
According to a police report, Goff told police his vehicle started to fishtail on a snow- and slush-covered road surface, causing him to lose control. Goff told police he tried to swerve to miss the Miller vehicle but was unable to do so.
Goff and Ruben Miller were not injured, according to the police report. Police estimated total damage to be at least $25,000.
No injuries in rollover crash
ST. JOE — A rollover accident was reported at 3:03 p.m. in the 5700 block of C.R. 59, St. Joe.
Roger Powers, Chief Deputy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, said fire personnel arrived and found the vehicle to be unoccupied. Fire personnel checked the area and did not locate anyone, but found footprints in the snow, where occupants of the vehicle may have been picked up.
The sheriff’s department ran the vehicle’s plate, went to the registered owner’s residence to talk with the owner. The owner said she left because she was not injured, had called her own tow truck and did not want a crash report.
Police said there was no other damage.
County police responded to these accidents with possible injuries or of an unknown nature at these times and locations:
2:48 p.m., injury accident, I-69, 323 mile marker southbound, Auburn. This turned out to be a slide-off accident with no injuries;
3:03 p.m., rollover accident, 5700 block of C.R. 59, St. Joe;
3:32 p.m., unknown accident, I-69, 326 mile marker southbound ramp, Auburn;
3:44 p.m., injury accident, 1500 block of S.R. 1, Butler;
6:11 p.m., unknown accident, I-69, 329 mile marker southbound, Auburn;
6:26 p.m., unknown accident, I-69, 322 mile marker northbound, Auburn; and
6:38 p.m., unknown accident, S.R. 3 and C.R. 68, LaOtto.
County police responded to property damage accidents at these times and locations:
7:15 a.m., C.R. 61 and C.R. 36, Butler;
2:46 p.m., U.S. 6 and S.R. 327, Corunna;
2:54 p.m., I-69, 339 mile marker northbound, Ashley;
3:03 p.m., S.R. 1 and C.R. 68, Spencerville;
3:27 p.m., C.R. 56 and C.R. 51, St. Joe;
3:33 p.m., I-69, 338 mile marker northbound, Ashley;
3:40 p.m., 1200 block of C.R. 61, Butler;
3:55 p.m., S.R. 1 and S.R. 8, Butler;
4:27 p.m., C.R. 16 and S.R. 427, Waterloo;
4:27 p.m., I-69, 326 mile marker southbound, Auburn;
4:40 p.m., 5200 block of C.R. 79-A, Butler;
5:08 p.m., S.R. 3 and C.R. 70, LaOtto;
6:02 p.m., I-69, 328 mile marker southbound, Auburn; and
10:11 p.m., S.R. 205 and C.R. 3, Garrett.
County police reported vehicle slide-offs at these times and locations:
2:25 p.m., 3100 block of C.R. 19, Auburn;
2:39 p.m., U.S. 6 and S.R. 327, Corunna;
2:52 p.m., Interstate 69, mile marker 324 southbound, Auburn;
3:14 p.m., I-69, mile marker 336 northbound, Waterloo;
3:43 p.m., 900 block of U.S. 6, Corunna;
4:18 p.m., U.S. 6 and S.R. 327, Corunna;
4:22 p.m., 5600 block of U.S. 6, Butler;
4:24 p.m., 7400 block of S.R. 8, St. Joe;
4:51 p.m., 4000 block of C.R. 35, Auburn;
5:05 p.m., 3400 block of C.R. 19, Auburn;
6:03 p.m., S.R. 205 and C.R. 7, Garrett;
6:10 p.m., U.S. 6 and S.R. 327, Corunna;
6:13 p.m., 1300 block of C.R. 27, Waterloo;
6:20 p.m., 1300 block of C.R. 27, Waterloo;
6:49 p.m., 3900 block of C.R. 19, Auburn; and
7:12 p.m., C.R. 327 and C.R. 60, Garrett.
Area police stay busy in snowy conditions
The Auburn and Butler police departments responded to several accidents and slide-off incidents Tuesday.
Auburn Police responded to these vehicle-related calls:
2:38 p.m., vehicle slide off;
3:14 p.m., vehicle slide off;
3:14 p.m., vehicle slide off;
3:36 p.m., vehicle slide off;
4:10 p.m., accident, no state report;
4:16 p.m., vehicle slide off;
4:19 p.m., property damage accident;
4:40 p.m., hit and run accident; and
6:16 p.m., hit and run accident.
Butler Police responded to these vehicle-related calls:
3:55 p.m., personal injury accident, Franklin Township; and
4:51 p.m., property damage accident, Butler council district 2.
Information comes from the daily police logs submitted to The Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.