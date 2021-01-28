AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers said Thursday that it sold 93% of the 71 vehicles consigned to its Scottsdale Auction, which was moved to Kruse Plaza in Auburn and took place Saturday.
Restrictions on gathering sizes in Arizona forced the auction company to relocate its annual sale to Indiana. A modest crowd attended in person, with many bidders participating by phone and internet.
The auction’s top price went for a 1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Phaeton that once carried President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a Chicago parade. One of only five produced and offered with only 20,700 miles, the classic it brought a record $571,500, including a bidder’s premium, Worldwide said.
Another world record set in the sale saw $346,000 paid for a 1947 Mercury Series 79M Marmon-Herrington 4x4 Station Wagon, one of 20 wood-sided wagons sold from the Steelewood Collection.
“This was a rare opportunity to acquire a hard-to-find, prize-winning automobile, and it hammered sold for a resounding, record-breaking price, proving that in spite of today’s challenging circumstances, the market for really great cars is as strong as ever,” said Rod Egan, principal and chief auctioneer for Worldwide.
A like-new 1996 Dodge Viper GTS with only 22 miles sold for $122,080, the highest price ever paid for the model.
A1979 Chevrolet ‘A-Team’ Van, one of six vans officially licensed by Universal Studios to promote the action-packed ’80s television series throughout North America, sold for $84,000. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the J. Kruse Education Center, a nonprofit organization providing career pathway development to students and transitioning veterans.
“This was definitely high on the list of this year’s most entertaining consignments,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide. “An enduring pop culture icon, instantly recognizable as one of TV’s most celebrated vehicles, it attracted very competitive bidding from across the world, and we’re delighted that its sale will benefit such an inspiring cause.”
Kruse added, ”We extend sincere thanks to all of those who were flexible enough to pivot with us in these exceptional times, and whether virtually or in person, help us make this year’s Scottsdale Auction here in Auburn such a great experience. The success of this sale and of the Auburn Auction back in the fall serves to cement Indiana’s position as an acknowledged destination on the global map for spectacular collector car events.”
Full results from the Scottsdale Auction are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com.
Replays of the auction on the company’s new Worldwide TV streaming platform may be watched online at worldwideauctioneers.com/tv.
