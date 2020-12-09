AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission on Tuesday approved an expansion of the Scot Industries at building at 1729 W. Auburn Drive.
Scot Industries is adding 72,240 square feet to the east side of its existing building of approximately 320,000 square feet. The company occupies a 109-acre site west of Interstate 69.
The addition will include two overhead doors and loading docks on the east facade and four overhead doors and loading docks on the north facade, a Plan Commission report says.
The Auburn plant makes precision, polished steel bars and maintains an inventory of honed and precision tubes, a Plan Commission document says.
Based in Texas, Scot Industries operates a dozen sites across the U.S.
Scot Industries told Auburn planning officials that the company does not expect to hire additional employees as a result of the local expansion.
