AUBURN — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host its first dinner fundraiser on Wednesday Feb. 2 at 6 p.m at the church, 910 N. Indiana Ave.
The event will feature a murder-mystery dinner along with a silent auction, basket raffle, and a chance to guess the identity of the “killer.”
Proceeds from the event will go to the church’s chapter of Breanna’s Hope, Hearten House, Woodburn Christian Children’s Home and the church’s grief support group.
Tickets are $50 for singles and $80 for couples and include an Italian dinner, several donation opportunities and a murder-mystery play, “Politana’s Ristorante Adventure,” performed by Excelsior Etcetera.
Silent auction items include a framed original oil painting by Nancy Cupka; a get-away with hotel accommodations and dinner at the Trolley Bar; an Ashton Drake fashion doll with the certificate of authenticity; an antique oak church pew originally from the Waterloo Methodist Church; a Valentine’s Day wreath from WySh Designs; a framed Thomas Kinkade print and more.
A basket raffle will feature many unique baskets stuffed with various items.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Kent Johnson, event chair, at 413-3747 or the church office at 925-2798 from 8 a.m. to noon.,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.