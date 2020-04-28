AUBURN — Excelsior Etcetera, a division of Excelsior Arts Academy for adults, is hosting a Trivia Night on Facebook Live this Thursday at 7 p.m.
This contest open to anyone of any age who would like to have a bit of challenging fun, a news release said.
The trivia will involve songs from Broadway shows. The contest hosts will play a snippet of a show tune, and a player will get credit for knowing the name of the song and the show it comes from. A player will get partial credit for getting one of the answers right.
The contest will play 20 songs, and the winner will receive a $50 gift card. The second-place prize is a $30 gift card, and third place wins a $20 gift card. The contest also might recognize honorable mentions with a gift.
Entrants may play with someone in the same household, but contestants may not use Google. “This will be a fun night to get your mind off of being quarantined and share a laugh or two,” Excelsior said.
To register, send an email to excelsioretcetera@gmail.com with Trivia Player in the subject line. There is no cost to play.
For more information, visit the website ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com and look under the Excelsior Etcetera tab or call Kent Johnson at 413-3747.
