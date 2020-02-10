AUBURN — Ice sculptures and carriage rides will be featured in downtown Auburn this weekend as part of We Love Auburn Month.
The third annual Auburn’s Arctic Art Display will showcase ice sculptures by Indiana Ice Studio Inc. Demonstrations will take place Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the James Cultural Plaza, on 7th and Jackson streets. There also will be an activity presented by Eckhart Public Library.
The sculptures will last about 2-6 days, depending on the weather, organizers of the event estimate.
Carriage rides will be offered Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 4-6 p.m. in a new event for this year’s We Love Auburn Month.
Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association have teamed up with Visit DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association to offer the rides on a first come, first served basis. No reservations will be available. Riders should meet at the James Cultural Plaza.
Freewill donations for the rides will be accepted for the Auburn Main Street organization.
Those who are attending the Bootlegger’s Ball at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Saturday evening are invited to enjoy a carriage ride downtown before heading to the ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.