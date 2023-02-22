GARRETT — A scheduled street closure to retire NIPSCO lines this week has been postponed to Monday due to weather-related issues.
The closure effects East Quincy to South Britton streets, then extending to East Keyser Street, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
City Hall renovations to repair plaster in the fire bays have been completed, but work in the planner’s office has yet to be done. Exhaust fans to remediate mold in the attic scheduled to be installed last year have yet to be done, Otero added. He will be reconnecting with vendors to get the project back on track.
Plans to widen an entrance to Walmart Distribution Center on S.R. 8 are under consideration with a meeting planned March 1 with the support from the Walmart project managers for a safer approach to the bypass on C.R. 15. This change would allow the city to completely shut down C.R. 15 to help compete this project done this year, Otero added.
IT Director Rick Vie was given board approval to renew a 36-month contract for Sophos antivirus software at a cost of $15,685.88.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported lead service line project along Hamsher Street is near completion. Work will move on to Houston Street in preparation for repaving of those streets this year.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 161 calls for service between Feb. 6-19. Police issued 34 traffic warnings, wrote seven traffic tickets and handled five city ordinance calls.
His report showed five property damage accidents, and five arrests — two for alcohol, and one each warrant, battery and miscellaneous arrests. Officers recorded 72 business checks during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 40 code violations in the past two weeks. There were 26 notices for junk and rubbish, nine for junk, rubbish and harborage of vermin, four included dilapidated buildings and one for unlawfully interfering, obstructing or dangerous passage of street or sidewalk.
Forty certified letters were sent, 13 liens were filed, six first-offense abates were sent to City Hall, four abates were complies and two letters were returned unclaimed, according to her report. So far this year, 53 notices have been served and 135 liens have been released from fall tax distribution.
The Streets and Parks Department has been working on wayfinding sign installations, planters for the downtown area and other projects to complete before warmer weather, according to Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
Plans for spring and fall community clean-ups will be announced in the coming weeks. The ice rink at Feick Park remains closed due to warm weather, he added.
The board approved a bid from Around the Clock Janitorial of Auburn to provide cleaning service for City Hall and the police/fire departments at a cost of $1,525 per month. The annual contract will begin in March, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle. Five bids were received for the job, with Around the Clock the most responsive bid.
Wastewater Superintendent Marcy Coe reported work will begin on a clarifier at the plant. A chopper pump is expected to be delivered the first of March. The city sent 70,000 gallons of sludge to Steuben Lakes last month, with an additional 63,000 gallons to be taken this week, Coe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.