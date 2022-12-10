Man complains of chest pain following crash

A Waterloo man complained of chest pains when his vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole around 4 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of C.R. 28, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.

 DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Waterloo man complains of chest pain following crash

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man complained of chest pains following a single-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of C.R. 28, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.

According to a news release, David Richie, 61, of Waterloo, was traveling west in the 4200 block of C.R. 28 when he lost control of his vehicle. His 2014 Dodge Ram exited the south side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, and came to rest in a field.

Police said Richie was able to exit his vehicle and refused medical treatment. Police said Richie's vehicle was a total loss. 

County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal's Department, the Waterloo Fire Department and C. Noel's Towing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.