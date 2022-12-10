Waterloo man complains of chest pain following crash
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man complained of chest pains following a single-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of C.R. 28, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
According to a news release, David Richie, 61, of Waterloo, was traveling west in the 4200 block of C.R. 28 when he lost control of his vehicle. His 2014 Dodge Ram exited the south side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, and came to rest in a field.
Police said Richie was able to exit his vehicle and refused medical treatment. Police said Richie's vehicle was a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal's Department, the Waterloo Fire Department and C. Noel's Towing.
