AUBURN — Auburn Police arrested a suspect after a brief vehicle and foot chase near the Walmart store Tuesday, Police Chief Doug Harp said.
Randy Smith, 32, of the 3000 block of South Harrison Street, Fort Wayne, was charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
The incident began around noon, when police were called to the Walmart parking lot on Touring Drive for a report of a suspicious person, Harp said.
Officers discovered that Smith allegedly did not have a valid license, nor did his passenger, and police advised them to find a ride home, the chief said.
A short time later, police saw Smith driving his vehicle. They attempted to stop him, and a short vehicle pursuit started around the area of the Walmart store
“The suspect failed to make the turn at the stop on Touring Drive, hit the curb, hit a street sign and then came to a stop on the side of the roadway,” Harp said. “He fled on foot and was apprehended within a short period of time.” Neither the suspect nor the officers sustained any injuries.
After the crash, which caused minor damage, police allegedly found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
“It was one guy making a really poor decision, when he had an opportunity to make a phone call and get himself home,” Harp said.
