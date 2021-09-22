Sunny Liddell

Sunny Liddell presents details about the U.S. Constitution to the John Houlton Chapter. The chapter annually has a program featuring the importance and history of the constitution.

WATERLOO — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Sept. 11 at the Waterloo Public Library for its regular meeting.

In the absence of regent Nancy Brickley, Joyce Phillips conducted the opening ritual, assisted by chaplain Jan Dantzer. Phillips also conducted a short business meeting. Karen Bash gave the secretary’s report, and Sue Anderson presented the treasurer’s report. Committee reports centered on the upcoming northeast district meeting, which the chapter will host. Also discussed were the various national projects which the organization supports, particularly the American Heritage programs available to chapters.

The program was based on Constitution Week, which is celebrated every year Sept. 17-23. The chapter had a constitution bingo game prepared by Lisa Conrad and presented by Sunny Liddell, program chair. Liddell gave information about the constitution and each member was presented with a copy of The Constitution of the United States. Hostesses for the meeting were Phillips and Bash.

The next meeting will be on Oct. 9 at the Riverside Cemetery, 302 Ralph Sechler Drive, St. Joe, at 10:15 a.m. for a memorial service.

