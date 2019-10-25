AUBURN — Beginning next week and throughout November, the City of Auburn Water Department will flush fire hydrants, the department announced Thursday.
This will include all city-owned fire hydrants in cul-de-sacs and non-looped water mains. Hydrant flushing will take place between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The water department said hydrant flushing may stir up mineral deposits in the water main causing a discoloration of the water. “This discoloration poses no threat to health and is safe to consume,” the department said.
If you see discolored water in your home, the water department advises to run all cold water taps for three to five minutes or until the water clears before laundering white clothes.
“Hydrant flushing keeps the water mains clean and ensures the greatest quality of water throughout the entire system,” the department said. “Flushing also helps to ensure the fire hydrants are working properly for fire protection purposes.”
For questions or more information, call Auburn Water Department at 925-5711 weekdays, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
