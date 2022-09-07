AUBURN — With an unanimous vote on Tuesday, the Auburn Redevelopment Commission approved a $4.8 million budget for 2023 which included three large projects to spur growth in the community.
Redevelopment Commission President Larry Cooney said he was happy with the budget that was presented to the commission after weeks of working to finalize it with Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller.
The budget features four large expenditures and $80,000 for professional fees and training for the commission. Cooney said this was important because of the number of big projects that are on the docket for the city.
Those big projects include the annexation of three parcels of land on the north side of S.R. 8 across from Home Depot on the city’s west side, which will be the future home of a development by Parkview Health. The acreage also includes a residential component by a separate developer.
The major expense in 2023 will be the reconstruction of the John Ketchum Drain, also on the west end of town, running across the former Ponderosa property and the current Pizza Hut. The city, in working with the county, has but forth the total cost of the project to get it done in a timely fashion.
Mayor Mike Ley and other city administration officials have stressed the importance of replacing the drain in order to accommodate planned growth in the area. With the replacement of the drain set for 2023, the Redevelopment Commission has budgeted $2.2 million for the project, which has an estimated price tag of $1.5 to $2 million.
During a special meeting on Aug. 25, the Redevelopment Commission also approved $1.5 million for the next two years to help with infrastructure work for Auburn Crossing, a new retail development to be housed on the Ponderosa property. Initial plans for Auburn Crossing calls for three restaurants, two retail shops and three hotels. Plans have already been submitted to the city for a Chipotle and Verizon store on the property.
With Phase 1 of the downtown Auburn Streetscape mainly complete, the Redevelopment Commission is setting aside another $800,000 for Phase 2 of the project which will be completed in 2023. Phase 2 of the project will reconstruct the sidewalks on the north and south side of 7th Street from the James Cultural Plaza to the railroad tracks.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Cooney took the opportunity to publicly thank Matt Faber of M.R. Projects for the work he and his contractors did on Phase 1 of the streetscape.
“We have had nothing but good comments from business owners,” Cooney said.
Troy Ackerman, assistant city engineer, thanked the Redevelopment Commission for its willingness to fund the project.
“Matt has been excellent to work with during this process,” Ackerman said. “We were 99% done with the project at the substantial completion date.”
Ley also publicly thanked Faber and his crew.
“I heard numerous comments from the general public who acknowledged how nice the downtown was looking during ACD Festival weekend,” Ley said.
He said he also heard several comments from members of the ACD Club about the condition of Eckhart Park.
The final large expenditure in the proposed budget was $100,000 for Auburn Main Street’s facade grant program. Details of the facade grant program are currently being finalized.
Before closing the meeting, Cooney informed members that he would be stepping away from the Redevelopment Commission at the end of the year as he is moving to Michigan to be closer to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.