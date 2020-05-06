AUBURN — A change designed to ease the pandemic’s impact on Auburn’s largest electricity customers won final approval of the Auburn Common Council in a special meeting Tuesday night.
One week ago, a suspension of “demand ratchet” charges sailed through the council’s first vote with no controversy.
That changed Tuesday night, when former Mayor Norm Yoder delivered a passionate objection to the suspension.
After hearing reassurance from one of the city’s utility consultants, council members voted unanimously for a six-month suspension of the demand ratchet, through Oct. 1.
The suspension could save an estimated $900,000 for major electricity customers over the next six months, council members heard last week. Under normal circumstances in 2019, the Auburn Electric utility collected only $160,000 in ratchet demand charges.
Tuesday, Yoder returned to a council meeting at City Hall for the first time since he retired Dec. 31, after 20 years as mayor.
“You want to change the rules in the middle of the game to accommodate a handful of businesses,” Yoder told council members. He added, “Just a handful are going to get huge benefits, and everybody’s going to pay for it.”
The demand ratchet charge applies to the utility’s 115 largest customers. It requires them to pay for at least 60% of their average monthly demand, if they fall below that level.
“In a typical year, the ratchet clause takes effect for a handful of our demand customers. Today, however, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our demand customers are expected to be impacted,” Chris Schweitzer, general manager of Auburn Electric, wrote on the city’s website last week.
Yoder argued that suspending the demand ratchet is certain to force a rate increase sooner than it would come otherwise.
“Every single customer has contributed to the surplus that will be reduced,” Yoder said. “This is a handout to a few at the cost of many.”
Yoder suggested other ways to help businesses affected by the demand ratchet, including interest-free loans or money from the city’s economic development income tax.
The former mayor said the ratchet suspension is unfair to nearly 7,500 customers for the benefit of no more than 50.
“Who you guys working for?” Yoder asked, his voice rising. “If that’s what this city council’s about, you’re probably going to see me a lot more.”
One of the city’s utility consultants, Dave Berg of Wisconsin, responded to Yoder. Berg was participating in the meeting by telephone. He said he has 35 years of working in utility rate design all over the nation.
“This is not like a handout or a way to put cash into just a select number of businesses. This is really about being fair and equitable to rates,” Berg said.
Keeping the ratchet charge would dramatically increase costs for businesses with reduced demand due to the pandemic, Berg said, concluding, “I don’t believe that’s fair and equitable.”
“I appreciate that you gave us facts and not just opinion, and that’s what we‘ve based our proposal on — is facts,” Mayor Mike Ley told Berg.
“This isn’t anything about being unfair or anything else — in fact, it’s a corrective situation,” Ley added.
The mayor and city attorney W. Erik Weber said the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission already has approved suspending the ratchet charge.
“We floated it down to them, and they said it’s OK,” Ley said about the IURC. “We’re not stepping outside the bounds of some law, some regulation.”
Before voting to approve it, council members said they agree with the suspension.
“Anybody who benefits from this … is a job provider who we want to be around when this thing is over,” Councilman Mike Watson said.
Collecting the ratchet charge could result in a major windfall to the utility, said Councilman Kevin Webb.
Councilman Mike Walter said if struggling industries were required to pay ratchet charge, they might be forced to make further layoffs.
“To charge someone for something that they have no reasonable expectation of using is not fair and equitable,” Walter said. He added, “You do not normally hear me saying things that are an advantage to corporations.”
Berg and two other utility consultants already were studying the fairness of Auburn’s electricity rates when the coronavirus pandemic began, causing numerous major customers to reduce their power use sharply.
Even under normal circumstances, “The No. 1 complaint that I’ve received from business and industry in this town is the cost of our power,” Ley said. He added that it may be discouraging new businesses.
“We’re turning our rates, inside out, upside down and examining them,” Ley said. “This city needs to take a look at its cost of power … and we are going to look at it hard.”
