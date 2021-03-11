FORT WAYNE — The artwork of students and educators from 33 Indiana, Michigan and Ohio high schools is on display as part of the 45th Annual University of Saint Francis High School Art Exhibition.
The exhibition includes artwork by a DeKalb High School student, Emma Potter, who won an honorable mention for “Holy Grail.”
The exhibition is open through March 21 at the Weatherhead and Goldfish galleries at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, 1001 Leesburg Road. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Additional viewing will be available from 5-8 p.m. on March 15 and 17. Masks and social distancing are required.
The Best in Show award went to Taylor Dickey of Mississinewa High School for “Skypozoa.”
3Rivers is the exhibition sponsor. Award sponsors include United Art and Education, Papier’s Creative Framing, Crestwoods Frame Shop & Gallery and Northside Galleries.
