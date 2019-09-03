NEWVILLE — A woman suffered injuries when she rolled her vehicle Monday at 11:07 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Marisol R. Dearmond, 23, of Garrett complained of pain and had bruising and minor lacerations. A DeKalb EMS ambulance took her to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said Dearmond was traveling west in the 7700 block of S.R. 8 when her 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee went left of center and off the south side of the road. It hit a telephone pole and rolled onto its roof.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
In addition to EMS, the Butler Police Department and Southeast Fire Department assisted county police.
