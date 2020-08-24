WATERLOO — DeKalb Central Schools ranks eighth out of 289 school districts in Indiana for being an equitable district according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.
The Star reported the rating Aug. 8, and school district officials have reacted to the ranking in a news release. DeKalb Central said its rating is the highest among school districts in the state’s northeast corner.
An equitable district provides the climate, process, and content that enable students and staff to perform at their highest level, the website said.
“We value all of our students and staff,” DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steve Teders said in a news release. ”As a school district, we strive for all students to have successful academic outcomes by providing equitable resources and appropriate instructional strategies for each student. It is a great indicator that we are spending our very precious dollars in the right place,” Teders said about the website’s ranking.
WalletHub added that although the United States is one of the most educated countries in the world, it does not provide the same quality of education to all students. In many states, wealthy school districts receive more funding per student than poorer districts. Indiana has the second most-equitable school districts in the nation, based on average household income and expenditures for public schools per student, according to WalletHub.
“We believe DeKalb Central students deserve the best to achieve their maximum educational potential regardless of economic status, gender, ethnic origin, or family background. We are proud of the work we have done,” said DeKalb Central school board President Heather Krebs.
WalletHub said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the inconsistency between affluent and low-income districts due to partial or complete remote learning. As a result of remote learning, poorer districts are less likely to have the technology they need to be successful.
“DeKalb Central is fortunate to have the resources in place to support both the district’s in-person and virtual/remote students during this most difficult time,” Teders said.
Providing equitable funding can help alleviate impoverished students from having lower graduation rates, lower rates of students seeking higher education and reduced future incomes than their wealthier peers, according to WalletHub.
