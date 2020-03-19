GARRETT — The Garrett City Council canceled its meeting scheduled for Tuesday night, due to restrictions involving the coronavirus.
Had the council met, it was expected to consider an update and renewal of its partnership agreement with the Auburn Essential Services broadband utility.
Auburn tabled the contract in its Board of Public Works and Safety meeting last week.
Garrett has partnered with AES since Garrett built a fiber network to its business district in 2015, said Chris Schweitzer, superintendent for AES. He said AES has several dozen customers among Garrett businesses.
Now, Garrett is ready to deploy fiber across the community, starting with a pilot project that will pass a couple hundred potential customers on Garrett’s south side, Schweitzer said.
New Garrett subscribers would become customers of Auburn Essential Services. AES would pay Garrett a lease rate for each subscriber.
“They’re building the network, and we’re leasing it from them,” Schweitzer said about Garrett’s residential broadband plan.
AES is talking with Butler and Waterloo about similar arrangements, he said.
AES serves business customers in the Butler, Waterloo and St. Joe areas, Schweitzer said Some have been customers for six or seven years. Instead of using fiber-optic lines, they receive signals through a wireless beam from Auburn’s 300-foot tower.
AES continually is extending its fiber network in rural areas outside Auburn. Last week, the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety approved an expansion to the area of C.R.. 34 and C.R. 39 northeast of Auburn.
AES is applying for a Next Level Connections Broadband Grant from the state to extend its fiber network to nearby unserved areas. It is sending 5,000 postcard surveys to potential customers in an attempt to assess the need for broadband in rural DeKalb County.
According to the Next Level grant definitions, unserved areas are zones without at least one broadband provider offering internet of at least 10 megabytes-per-second download and 1 mbps upload speeds. Proposed projects to serve these areas must provide a minimum level of service at actual speeds of 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.