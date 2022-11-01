AUBURN — A Butler man was sentenced to two years of incarceration Monday for engaging in activity that resulted in the broken arm of a woman.
Clint Danvin Hess Jr., 44, of the 6800 block of C.R. 44, Butler, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown adopted the recommendation contained in a pre-sentence report prepared by the DeKalb County Probation Department, and sentenced Hess to two years, all to serve. Hess received credit for 193 days served in jail while the case was pending.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police responded to the Red Roof Inn in the 500 block of Ley Drive on March 27. The complainant was a third party and not the victim.
The victim told police that Hess was her ex-boyfriend. She said her had shown up to her room and they had been in an argument when he began choking her and pressing on her arm, the affidavit said.
The complainant said the victim was not going to call police, but the complainant told the victim if she did not call, then the complainant was gong to, according to the affidavit.
However, during Monday’s sentencing hearing, the victim related a different set of circumstances.
“We were just playing around — play fighting and it got a little out of hand,” she said.
She described their behavior as “rough-housing.”
She said she would like Hess either to be released to go home or to a Salvation Army facility.
Hess’ attorney, William Joseph Carlin Jr., said the incident started out as a consensual act and got out of hand, resulting in an injury. He said Hess has admitted and acknowledged he committed the offense of battery.
Carlin argued that imposing a two-year sentence, fully served, is “just punitive.”
He noted the victim does not want Hess to be incarcerated and asked the court to sentence Hess to time served so he can get back to working and supporting his family.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted Hess’ criminal history, which includes five prior felony convictions and five prior misdemeanor convictions, many of which are violence-based.
Brown told Hess his criminal history justified the two-year sentence recommended by the probation department.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed.
Also Monday, Eric Guillemette of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except six years, and was placed on probation for 1 1/2 years. In separate cases, Guillemette was sentenced to five years of incarceration for being a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony; and 2 1/2 years of incarceration, with one year to serve and 1 1/2 years on probation, for theft, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively. He also was sentenced to one year of incarceration for possession of a firearm without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. That sentence will be served at the same time as the other two sentences.
