AUBURN — The DeKalb County Airport Authority hopes it has avoided another long, costly court battle, member Randy Fox said Monday.
In his monthly report to the DeKalb County Council, Fox said a recent letter from county officials may have prevented a potential hazard for the airport.
A landowner one mile south of the airport wants to extract peat moss from his property, which would have created standing water. Birds attracted to water can pose a danger to aircraft landing and taking off at the airport.
County planning officials told the landowner that any standing water on his property must be drained within 48 hours.
“I think this was a successful outcome,” Fox said. “Nobody on the board wanted to go to court again, but it was just a foregone conclusion if something didn’t get done.”
The airport last year lost a 2 1/2-year court case over ponds created by the Speedway Sand & Gravel mining operation one mile west of its runway.
“This should have been a letter that went out with Speedway 10 years ago,” Fox said Monday.
“I do appreciate that our commissioners supported this,” County Council President Rick Ring said about the letter to the landowner. “We needed to protect the airport at all costs. It is a big part of our economic development.”
Fox also reported that a plan to build an extension of C.R. 62 alongside the airport may not be funded by the Federal Aviation Administration this year. He said CARES Act projects for COVID-19 relief are taking up the FAA’s funds.
The C.R. 62 extension is “not necessarily in jeopardy, but it certainly is likely to be delayed,” Fox said.
Extending C.R. 62 between C.R. 29 and C.R. 31 would reroute traffic from C.R. 29, which will be closed when the airport lengthens its runway from 5,000 to 7,000 feet in a future project.
The council granted permission for the Airport Authority to sell land near the airport that it no longer needs for its runway plans.
Hiring ‘snag’
A plan to hire a new weights-and-measures inspector for DeKalb County has hit “a little snag,” County Commissioners President William Hartman told the council Monday.
Two weeks ago, the commissioners voted to offer the position to Patrick Grant of Allen County as a part-time job at an annual salary of $22,500.
Hartman said he learned from state officials that the job must be full-time in a county with population of 30,000 or more.
Hartman said he will ask Grant if he wants the job as a full-time position. He said Grant, who is retired, was looking for a part-time job. If Grant declines a full-time role, the county will begin a search for a new candidate.
Hartman said a weights-and-measures inspector must pass a state test, and as he understands, the county cannot hire or fire an inspector without state approval.
Hartman reported the development in his monthly discussion with the DeKalb County Council. One council member asked if the duties of a proposed new code enforcement officer could be added to the tasks to make the weights-and-measures job full-time. Hartman said he is not sure if that is legal.
Whoever takes the weights-and-measures job would replace David Swogger, a former county commissioner who has served 27 years as inspector.
Duties of the inspector include inspecting the accuracy of gasoline pumps and scales in retail stores.
Lampposts need repair
County Commissioners are moving toward repairs for eight large lampposts framing the four entrances to the courthouse.
C&S Masonry of South Bend has offered to make repairs to the deteriorating posts for $38,250. Hartman said that price is much lower than an estimate last year from a different company.
Commissioners are obtaining a second quote from another company in South Bend. Hartman said both companies have worked on preserving buildings at the University of Notre Dame.
Hartman said he expects the repairs to take place this year, and the company selected would make additional repairs on the courthouse grounds.
Radios purchased
DeKalb County Commissioners have signed a contract to buy new radio dispatching equipment for DeKalb County Central Communications from Motorola for $599,000.
“I think we came out pretty well on that,” Hartman told County Council members Monday. He said the county has until Aug. 1, 2021, to pay for the radios, with no interest.
Earlier this summer, the council authorized spending up to $600,000 for new radios. Commissioners at first chose a system from J&K Communications of Columbia City for less than $300,000. They changed to Motorola after hearing objections from the Central Communications director and emergency responders who said the Motorola radios are superior.
“Part of the problem … was the short time we were given to make this decision,” Hartman said. He voted against the purchase two weeks ago, saying his vote was in protest of the rushed process. The purchase was approved by a 2-1 vote, with Don Grogg and Jackie Rowan in favor.
“I would like to compliment the commissioners on doing that second evaluation. I think you made the right decision,” County Council President Rick Ring said Monday.
Property talks continue
Hartman said the commissioners are moving forward with discussions about buying a former concrete plant on C.R. 27, west of Waterloo, as the site for a new county highway department headquarters.
The property owner, Mike Klink of Auburn, is “anxious to get together,” Hartman reported. Commissioners are waiting on appraisals of the property’s value and may need to test water wells on the site that have been inactive for 10 years.
Hartman said last month that discussions are centering “around $500,000” as the price for the 12.6-acre property. It would replace the highway department’s current site in south Auburn.
If the county buys Klink’s land, commissioners would seek to have a full traffic signal installed at the nearby intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 27, Hartman said. The intersection now has a yellow flasher for U.S. 6 traffic and red flasher for C.R. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.