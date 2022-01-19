AUBURN — The 2022 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival poster was revealed earlier this afternoon by Amanda Peet, festival artist and board member, and Leslie Peel, executive director for the ACD Festival.
This year marks the festival’s 66th year, and will celebrate the “Year of the L-29 Cord”, as chosen by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club.
The car from which Amanda drew her inspiration for the artwork — a 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet — was donated to the ACDA Museum by Richard Munz. The Cord, once owned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, is currently on exhibition at the Hagen History Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to return to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in early April.
During the presentation, Peet shared that the color of the car currently is different than what it once was. That original color has been included in this year’s poster design.
“The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is honored that poster artist, Amanda Peet, once again has chosen a vehicle from the museum’s unparalleled collection to celebrate the ACD Festival,” said Brandon Anderson, executive director and CEO for the ACDA Museum. “With the year of the Cord L-29 as the official theme of 2022’s ACD Festival and ACD Annual Reunion, the Cord L-29 that was formerly owned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is an excellent example of a famous automobile with a famous owner that celebrates our shared automotive history.”
Amanda, a graphic artist and resident of Auburn, estimated that she worked more than 100 hours to create this year’s poster which included many hours of research.
“I’m excited to unveil my fifth festival poster. Like everyone, I’m looking forward to a great festival,” Peet said.
Previously, John Souder had been the poster artist for over 30 years, beginning in 1981.
“Each year we look forward to seeing what Amanda has created. She is a valued member of the ACD Festival family, and we greatly appreciate all of the time, talent and hard work she puts into the poster each and every year," said Peel.
“The Board of Directors are excited and proud to unveil the poster for the 2022 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Please join us in thanking our artist, Amanda Peet, for her extraordinary work on the poster. We hope to see you all this fall”, said Mike Boswell, president of the ACD Festival Board of Directors.
The 2022 poster will be printed in February and sold in the ACD Festival office and at local museums, the proceeds from which support the museums and the festival. The artwork will also be featured throughout the year on tee shirts, Friends of the Festival flags and additional merchandise, as well as on the festival wine bottled by Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard in LaOtto — all of which supports the continued work of the festival and its mission to “promote and celebrate automotive heritage”.
Plans are well underway for this year’s festivities over Labor Day weekend which will include annual favorites like Friday’s Cruise-In and free concert on the courthouse square on Sept. 2, Saturday’s Parade of Classics and concert on Sept. 3, and much more.
“Each year the festival, along with museums and local auctions, brings thousands of visitors to DeKalb County. After a successful 2021 ACD Festival, we look forward to an equally fantastic 2022. We are extremely grateful for our generous sponsors and local community partners for their continued support,” Peel said.
