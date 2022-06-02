WATERLOO — The summer festival season will kick off Saturday in DeKalb County with the Waterloo Summer Parade and Festival.
The festival, in its second year, was a success in 2021 and replaces what used to be known as the Crossroads Festival.
The day’s activities will begin with an all-you-can-eat breakfast at Warm-A-Heart from 7-9 a.m. followed by the parade at 10 a.m. This year’s parade will start on Walnut Street, traveling north on Wayne Street to downtown before turning west onto Van Vleek Street and back up Center Street.
From there, activities will center around Francis Thomson Memorial Park located across from the historic railroad depot on Van Vleek Street. Vendors will be set up all day in the park.
The day’s activities will include several entertainment acts. John Dudley, a magician a crowd favorite from 2021, will take the stage from 12:15-1 p.m. followed by JJ the Juggler from 1:15-2 p.m. Live music will take the stage with Little Rock Express from 4-5:30 p.m. followed by the Whoa Nellie Band from 6-8 p.m. to cap off the day.
Other entertainment will include a presentation on bees from local beekeeper Chet Gilbert from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Mark’s Ark Petting Zoo will be on hand with a variety of animals from 1-4 p.m. There will also be horse drawn wagon rides from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A corn hole tournament will be held beginning at 1 p.m.
There will be a wide variety of food options including local food trucks, Happy Camper, Tot Truck and Whistle Stop. The Lions Club will be serving ice cream and the fire department will be selling pork burgers, hot dogs and chips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.