HAMILTON COUNTY — Developers of a proposed Auburn sports park Monday asked a Hamilton County court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by officials at a sports facility north of Indianapolis.
Officials at Grand Park Fieldhouse of Westfield sued Rodney Sinn and Auburn Sports Group in Hamilton Superior Court 2 on Feb. 15. Sinn and Auburn Sports Group Monday filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.
Grand Park Fieldhouse’s lawsuit claims Sinn, who is a former employee of Grand Park Fieldhouse, leaked confidential information and deceived others by over-stating his role in the Westfield complex’s success. Sinn now is president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group, which plans to open a $44 million sports park at the former Auburn Auction Park south of Auburn.
According to the lawsuit, Sinn was employed at Grand Park Fieldhouse as president of operations. An employment agreement contained a non-disclosure of confidential information provision. Specifically, Sinn agreed during his employment with Grand Park Fieldhouse, as well as after termination of employment with Grand Park Fieldhouse, that he would “not use or disclose to others any of the confidential Information” except in the course of Sinn’s work for the fieldhouse and in furtherance of its business, the lawsuit stated.
According to the fieldhouse’s complaint, “… Grand Park has recently learned that Defendant Sinn has been unlawfully using and disclosing said Confidential Information for Defendant Sinn’s own benefit in furtherance of a sports park using Grand Park’s Confidential Information.”
The lawsuit claims Sinn is using Grand Park Fieldhouse’s confidential information to entice third parties to make an investment in the Auburn development and is using the fieldhouse’s confidential information, business plans and marketing strategies to plan, develop and market the Auburn Sports Park.
The suit claims Sinn is making false statements about his prior performance at the facility and is improperly affiliating himself with its current success.
The lawsuit says Sinn “was actually terminated from Grand Park because of Defendant Sinn’s poor performance, inexperience and inability to operate Grand Park in a positive fashion.”
In court documents, Sinn denies that allegation.
In their motion to dismiss, Sinn and Auburn Sports Group said Grand Park Fieldhouse’s complaint is based on an employment agreement that contained restrictive covenants, including a “restricted geographic area” and a “restricted time period.”
Sinn and Auburn Sports Group claim the term of the restrictions were 50 miles and the time was two years.
“Sinn and ASG are operating 87 miles outside the limit and more than four years from the time,” the motion to dismiss states.
The motion also claims Grand Park Fieldhouse signed a transition, separation and general release agreement with Sinn that was a “mutual agreement.” The motion contends Grand Park Fieldhouse’s statement that Sinn was terminated is contrary to the agreement.
Sinn and Auburn Sports Group also contend that information contained in Auburn Sport’s Group’s 33-page business plan is not private or confidential, as claimed by Grand Park Fieldhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.