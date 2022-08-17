AUBURN — A Wolcottville man was sentenced to one year in jail for domestic battery by DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Robert Slone of the 7700 block of South S.R. 3, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown sentenced Slone to three years of incarceration, with two years suspended and one year to serve. Slone also was placed on probation for two years. Slone received credit for 94 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Slone’s attorney, William Joseph Carlin Jr., said it would be counter-productive to have Slone serve more executed time and asked that he be sentenced to time served and placed on probation, where he could obtain services and treatment programs.
The court heard Slone has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said he was skeptical of Slone’s willingness to follow through with the recommendations of probation and his ability to get through probation.
He said there should be a sanction for the offense, which involved the battery of a juvenile.
The court noted Slone’s failure to appear for his sentencing hearing on an earlier date, as well as his failure to report for community corrections screening.
“You are high risk to me,” Brown told Slone.
“I don’t trust that you will do what you are required to do on probation.”
After learning of his sentence, Slone began arguing in quiet tones with his attorney, and when admonished by Brown, Slone said his attorney was fired.
Brown told Slone his attorney, a deputy public defender, was not fired, at which point Slone began arguing with Brown.
After another admonishment, Brown ordered that Slone would begin serving his sentence that day and that he be taken to the DeKalb County Jail in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
“Good luck to you. You’re going to need it,” Brown told Slone.
