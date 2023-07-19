Hudson man hurt after swerving to miss deer

ASHLEY — A Hudson man was injured when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and struck a tree south of Ashley just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Robert J. Gaff, 38, of Hudson, suffered a possible broken right leg, a laceration above his right eye and other cuts and scrapes. Police said his 1994 Chevrolet Silverado GMT was a total loss.
Police said Gaff was driving south in the 600 block of C.R. 27 south of Ashley when he performed an evasive maneuver to miss a deer standing in the roadway.
Police said Gaff's vehicle left the east side of the road and continued traveling south for about 200 feet parallel to C.R. 27 until it struck a large tree.
County police were assisted by the Ashley-Hudson Marshal's Office, the Ashley Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Tony's Towing.
