Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Thomas Hall, 47, of the 800 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. March 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jennifer Sawyer, 44, of the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. March 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Billy Pullin, 67, of Cornersville, Tennessee, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. March 22 by Auburn Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly, a Class B misdemeanor.
