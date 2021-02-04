AUBURN — Andrea Kern of Auburn is the new Stellar Communities program director for Indiana, the Office of Community and Rural Affairs said Thursday.
Kern will be responsible for the Stellar Communities Program oversight and coordination, along with helping to establish new programs and initiatives.
Kern formerly served as OCRA’s northeast community liaison for three years. During that time, she assisted numerous communities within 16 northeast Indiana counties accomplish goals, receive grant funding, grow local capacity and community development.
Along with her experience with Stellar Communities designees in the northeast region, her historic preservation and Main Street background will help the agency grow the Stellar Communities Program, while also assisting with creating new programming.
“When I joined OCRA, Lt. Gov. Crouch and I discussed the importance of the Stellar Communities Program, with the hope of making it available to regions soon,” said Denny Spinner, executive director of OCRA. “Andrea’s expertise, experience and passion in working to take rural communities to the next level made her uniquely qualified to help guide the Stellar Communities program, and I am excited that she has accepted this new role.”
On Jan. 12, the Auburn Main Street board of directors announced that Kern would be the organization’s new executive director. The announcement said Kern holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Indiana University and a Master of Science degree in historic preservation from Ball State University.
Outside of work, she has volunteered with Auburn’s Main Street organization, serves on the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library board and is an active volunteer throughout the community. A native of Auburn, she lives near downtown Auburn with her husband, Jacob, and son Jack.
OCRA now is searching for a northeast community liaison to fill the position left vacant by Kern. Christmas Hudgens will serve as the interim primary OCRA contact until the next northeast community liaison is selected. People can reach Hudgens through email at chudgens@ocra.IN.gov or call (317) 499-6563.
The mission of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is to work with local, state and national partners to provide resources and technical assistance to assist communities in shaping and achieving their vision for community and economic development. More information is online at ocra.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.