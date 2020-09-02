GARRETT — Horizon Bank has made its annual donation to St. Martin’s Healthcare for the uninsured and underinsured.
Horizon Cares Charitable Grant Program representative Eric Aschleman of Horizon Bank’s Auburn branch came to the clinic to present the donation and receive a clinic tour. His tour highlighted St. Martin's medical, dental, mental health, vision and prescription assistance services.
“This generous donation, in a season of uncertainty, is very much appreciated by all at St. Martin’s Healthcare,” the organization said in a news release. “Funds from this gift will be used to continue our mission to provide comprehensive health care services for the uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties. It was touching to share the vision and mission of the clinic with Eric. St. Martin's patients, staff and board wish to extend their gratitude for the continued support of the Horizon Bank Cares Charity Program.
