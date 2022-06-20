AUBURN — With any big construction project comes the need for a plan for funding and completion.
Coming up with that plan can be the challenging part at times. That is the dilemma faced by the DeKalb County Commissioners.
After a nearly hour and a half meeting last Thursday and another hour on Monday, the commissioners are still configuring a plan for the construction of the new highway department on U.S. 6 east of Waterloo. Once completed, that detailed plan will have to be presented to the DeKalb County Council for final funding approval.
The need for a detailed plan, including the commissioners’ intentions on paying for the project — which has a cost estimate between $6 million to $8 million — was stipulated by the DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring during the June 14 meeting.
“We want to see a schedule and where they would like to see the payments come from,” Ring said in a phone interview on Monday afternoon. “If they want to delay part of the project, then that needs to be in the plan.”
The high construction cost estimate has left the commissioners thinking about potentially delaying the construction of one building on the property along with reworking another building to bring the cost down.
Ring said it is his hope the commissioners develop a plan around the available funding.
Over the next three weeks, the commissioners are now taxed with coming up with a plan to present to the council at its July 12 meeting.
Ring said he would also like to see a plan from the commissioners for the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan ACT dollars as it has been proposed by Commissioners William Hartman and Todd Sanderson that the ARPA funds be used for the project.
“I believe cash is king right now,” Sanderson said in reference to using ARPA fund money to finish the project instead of other payment methods.
Sanderson said Monday that he would prefer the council commit to a dollar amount that they are comfortable funding and the commissioners will build the project within those parameters.
“A lot of people are putting pressure on us to make sure it is done efficiently,” he said. “I believe we should put a hard cap on it and do it for that.”
Monday’s discussion began with a report from Tony Vie, a partner with Elevatus Architecture of Fort Wayne, who has been contracted to design the project.
Vie presented his opinion on the three firms who submitted proposals to take the role as a construction manager as an agent for the project.
“I was impressed with all three,” Vie said. “All three have solid experience. I don’t think you could go wrong with any of them.”
One of those firms who presented a bid was FCI Construction of Auburn. Tim Ehlerding, vice president of solutions at FCI Construction, was on hand at Monday’s meeting to answer any questions put forth by the commissioners.
Ehlerding said his firm would be there to work with the commissioners throughout the construction process if their proposal is the one selected.
“I think that is one of the strengths we bring to the table, being able to work with you along the way,” Ehlerding said.
He said his company will offer the county the flexibility it needs to finish the project.
Also submitting proposals were Michael Kinder & Sons Inc. and Hagerman Construction, both of Fort Wayne. Representatives from those firms weren’t present at Monday’s meeting.
No decision was made on Monday as the commissioners wanted more time to look over the proposals and think about the project before moving forward.
The issue will be discussed again at next Monday’s commissioners meeting as they work to come up with a plan.
DeKalb County Commissioners meetings and DeKalb County Council meetings are now available live online from the county’s website co.dekalb.in.us. The meetings are also recorded and can be viewed at anytime from the county’s homepage under “View Commissioner and Council Meetings” under recent news.
