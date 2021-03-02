Officers arrest 12
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 12 people from Feb. 22 through March 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Andre Irvine, 27, of the 2000 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 22 at 5:46 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Aubrey McClintock, 32, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Feb. 23 at 11:56 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Isaac McCoy, 23, of the 4100 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was arrested Feb. 23 at 8:03 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Sparks, 52, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 100W, Denver, Indiana, was arrested Feb. 24 at 10:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Jason Smith, 33, of the 10100 block of Ole Woods Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 25 at 12:41 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Kamron Brown, 43, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 25 at 3:51 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kayla Adkinds, 25, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 26 at 10:43 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dedria Banter, 37, of the 200 block of Lincoln Highway West, New Haven, was arrested Feb. 26 at 6:08 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and a probation violation, a Level 6 felony.
Brian Lane, 37, of the 1400 block of West Jolly Road, Lansing, Michigan, was arrested Feb. 26 at 11:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michelle Platter, 35, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Feb. 26 at 11:29 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; failure to report to detention, a Level 6 felony; a probation violation, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and failure to appear, a Level 6 felony.
Deven Haney, 25, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 27 at 1:19 p.m. on a warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Brown, 38, of the 1700 block of Krebs Court, Angola, was arrested March 1 at 9:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; operating without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor; and nonsupport of a dependent child with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
