GARRETT — Garrett High School will host Futures Day Friday.
Every student at the high school will have the opportunity to take part in careers and life skills experiences throughout the day.
Futures Day will include career training in the form of college visits by juniors to Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech and Saint Francis. Freshmen will participate in a tour of the Impact Institute.
Sophomores and seniors will begin the day with a Law Day talk organized by the DeKalb County Bar Association. The group will then have the chance to learn some life skills from Garrett High School staff members through a series of panels including auto maintenance, cooking, finance, first aid, interview skills and military careers.
Futures Day will wrap up with a speech on the importance of volunteering in the community by the United Way of DeKalb County.
