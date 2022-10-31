Child vaccine clinic is Nov. 8
AUBURN — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be at the Women’s Care Clinic, 918 W. 7th St., Auburn from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
All childhood vaccines and wellness exams are being offered at this event. Appointments are recommended but not required. Appointments may be made by calling (877) 774-8632.
