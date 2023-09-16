Today, Sept. 16
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding, Eckhart Public Library parking lot, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Spencerville Covered Bridge 150th anniversary celebration. Activities include a Civil War collection, unveiling of historical education signs, Sweetcakes Entertainment, Soarin’ Raptors with an appearance by Jeffrey, the bald eagle, Mark’s Ark exotic animals, a silent auction and food vendors.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Monday, Sept. 18
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:15-11:15 a.m. — Eckhart Envoys, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Social Science Surveyors, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — It’s Elementary!, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Rebel Readers, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
9-10 a.m. — Zumba Gold, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministry of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church,910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Bingo, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Stories & Streaming, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Spirit jars, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Adult Dungeons & Dragons, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Noon-1 p.m. — Classic City Readers, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Thursday, Sept 21
10-11 a.m.— Tai chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m.— Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m.— Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Pokemon terrarium jars, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Friday, Sept. 22
9 a.m.-noon — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Back in the Day: 90s Tech & Trivia, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 23
8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. — Waffle Bacon Breakfast, freewill donation, Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, 1993 C.R. 8, Ashley.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
Monday, Sept. 25
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
9-10 a.m. — Zumba Gold, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — InAsMuch Ministry of DeKalb County, providing assistance for anyone in need of food and hygiene items, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
9 a.m.-noon — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 28
10-11 a.m.— Tai Chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m.— Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m.— Education series, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Sept. 29
6:30 p.m.— Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Oct. 29
2-5 p.m. — Fall harvest party, hosted by Pine Hills Auburn, DeKalb County Fairgrounds; bounce houses, face painting, hay rides, food, popcorn; free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.