AUBURN — More than 4,000 votes from residents of DeKalb County determined the winners of Beacon Credit Union’s 10th annual Project Spotlight program.
Based on the engagement of the community, Beacon Credit Union will be donating $1,750 to three charitable organizations/projects in DeKalb County.
The winners for 2020 are:
• first place — Alliance Industries Inc./DeKalb Association for Developmentally Disabled, $1,000;
• second place — DeKalb County Humane Society, $500; and
• bonus draw — County Line Church of God, Garrett Campus, $250
The program received 68 nominations and more than 64,000 votes overall for charitable organizations this year. The voting process was conducted during the month of July. The public was able to vote by social media, Beacon Credit Union’s website, or in one of its 19 full-service branches.
A check presentation was held Tuesday at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn with representatives from the winning organizations.
The funds for Alliance Industries will be used for job training for people with disabilities, according to Executive Director Lili Hand. The $500 donation tot the DeKalb Humane Society will be used for veterinary care including spay/neutering services, said director Kelly Collins-Ross. County Line Church in Garrett will designate funds for purchasing hygiene products for Head Start families in the community, according to campus pastor Marcia Weller.
Project Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union that rewards charitable organizations that reach out to provide valuable services to their communities. Nominations are taken from each community in which Beacon Credit Union operates a full-service branch. The community then votes to determine which charitable organizations receives funding. In 2020, Beacon funded three winners in each of its communities.
