AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday invited Mark Byler of Lakeland Internet to come up with a formal proposal for bringing broadband internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
Byler attended Monday’s meeting to, he said, educate the commissioners on Lakeland Intenet, the work it is doing and a wireless option for broadband access. Lakeland was founded by Sweetwater owner Chuck Surak.
“I’m really here to educate, I guess. I don’t think everyone needs fiber. I do believe that in communities like Auburn, Waterloo, Garrett, where there’s a cluster of people, it becomes more financially viable,” Byler said.
“It’s over the air. That’s not taking a fiber cable to a home. It’s extremely affordable, compared to fiber. I can hit most homes for about a thousand to 1,100 bucks per home, whereas fiber is anywhere from $2,000 to $6,000, depending on where they are rurally.
“I love the simplicity of a fixed wireless network like this. We take fiber to a tower and then we broadcast it out from there,” he explained.
“This is a product that’s been developed since, I think, 2009. AT&T had a part in developing it. Now, it’s kind of hitting big and a lot of carriers are deploying it across the country because it can do some amazing things and really get people the broadband connection they need,” Byler said.
“I love the opportunity to be in front of you guys. I feel it’s a good use of doing a hybrid network like this. If there’s any tax money available, rather than spending $40 million to do a county, we can do it for two. So, no formal proposal or ask.
“I’m honestly here because I want you guys to know there are other options out there than a big spend like fiber. I do absolutely believe that fiber is key in communities like Auburn, Garrett, Waterloo, Butler ... but to get service out to the farmers, the people that are more remote, people that appreciate their space, getting them connected with something like this is the solution to really help out.”
Byler said if Lakeland does come further into DeKalkb County, he would like to establish an office locally and would hope to hire local people.
“I’m really here to start a conversation because I’d like to come into DeKalb County and really help you guys out with the problem you’ve got,” Byler said.
“I want to work with the county and I want to deploy a great network that’s reliable that’s going to get them speeds that are unheard of.”
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he has had a conversation with Byler who has indicated that nine or 10 towers strategically placed in the county would cover the whole county.
“His idea too, and he was very upfront, he said, ‘Listen, I don’t want to be the only player. Build these towers and let us compete with others that want to be on the tower,’” Sanderson added.
“If we could put up, let’s say, eight to 11 towers, I’m just throwing a number there, at a couple hundred thousand each, we could also possibly, maybe some cell phone companies would want spots on our towers ... you never know.
“You never know what you’re going to find on tower rent, not that I want to be into the tower rental business, but there is a shortage of good towers around here. If we could fill this gap, I’m seeing us having fiber to the premise in a lot of areas within 10, 15, 20 years, but during that time ... I’m saying you can have great high-speed internet in six months to a year with this program.”
“My point in being here today is that if I use some of these existing with another tower or two that we talk about, the county can be covered,” Byler told the commissioners.
Commissioners President William Hartman asked what would be the next step.
“Do we want an official proposal on this? Would that be the next step?” Hartman asked.
“That’s the question I was hoping to hear. I would love to provide you an official proposal,” Byler responded.
“It can’t hurt to have a proposal,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
“As long as we get the county covered, I don’t really care how we do it. I just want reliable service around the county and I have interest in what your customer service model looks like, how all those things are going to be handled — downtime, performance and so forth. I’m pretty comfortable.
“I know Chuck (Surak) well enough to know he doesn’t peddle any junk, so I don’t have concerns along those lines. I certainly don’t object to seeing a proposal.”
Sanderson asked that, in order to give Byler some direction, would the commissioners be willing to entertain the possibility of building some towers to rent out to whoever it may be?
“Are we willing to have that talk? And I think that’s the next step. Why have him make a proposal if we’re going to say, ‘We don’t want to be in the tower business,’” Sanderson added.
“I think it’s worth having the conversation. I’m not real keen on owning those assets in the county, but I’m open to the conversation,” Watson said.
“Well, there’s another possibility. We could build these assets and sell them. They could be sold,” Sanderson said.
“I’m not saying that’s the right thing to do, I’m just saying, basically, we have basically $2 million set aside for broadband and the goal was to cover all of DeKalb County with broadband.
“If we could take $2 million, cover the whole county with broadband, we’ve made our goal,” Sanderson said.
Asked on Lakeland’s investment, Byler said, “In all transparency, if I can come in and say Lakeland throws in $8 million, if the county can throw in a million, a million-and-a-half, I can do the county.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to request that Byler bring them an official proposal.
“It’s something we need to be moving on sooner than yesterday. We’re behind on this, for some reason, despite all the talk and the good intentions, so let’s get it moving,” Hartman said.
