AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has launched a mountain bike patrol.
Deputies Zachary Kerley and Reed Hansen recently graduated from basic mountain bike officer course through the Fort Wayne Police Department.
The primary duties of the mountain bike patrol will be special details such as the St. Joe Pickle Festival, Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Festival, DeKalb County Free Fall Fair and other special events throughout the county. Their assignments will overlap with road patrol but their primary function will be to the events they are assigned.
These bicycles are electric motor assisted and are fully equipped with emergency lights, sirens and first aid kits. The bike patrol was one of Sheriff David Cserep’s goals during the last election campaign.
The bicycles are described as very fast, very quiet and very agile. Officers in patrol vehicles are less exposed to public interaction where mountain bikes puts officers right out front, Cserep explained. “It is our goal that we continue good relationships with communities and build even more in the outlining areas.”
The St. Joe River Greenway Trail was an area that has not been patrolled in the past,” he said. “As trails become more a focus in DeKalb County and the state, we need officers to have the ability to respond to these areas immediately. The new mountain bike patrol will do just that.”
