AUBURN — DeKalb County’s new Community Corrections Center supervised 44 participants in 2020 with a successful completion rate of 81%, according to its annual report.
The center at the west edge of Auburn opened Feb. 4, 2020, but paused operations from April 10 to May 19, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has not yet filled its 52-bed capacity due to pandemic restrictions. Its resident count peaked at 26 in January, and at last report it held 18 criminal offenders who participate in its work-release program.
The future of the program became uncertain Tuesday, when the DeKalb County Commissioners presented an option for a new jail that would reduce the work- release program to 12 beds.
Commissioners are considering a plan that would attach a new county jail to the Community Corrections Center. It calls for the Community Corrections staff offices to become the Sheriff’s Department’s headquarters.
As part of the plan, the Community Corrections staff would move to an expanded space in the DeKalb County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St. in downtown Auburn.
A report by Elevatus architects, revealed Tuesday, said it would cost $25 million to build a jail attached to the Community Corrections Center, compared to $28.3 million for a freestanding jail immediately north of the corrections center.
County Commissioners said the attached-jail plan also would save $5 million to $6 million in operating costs and depreciation over the next 20 years.
The existing jail, built in the mid-1980s in downtown Auburn, is overcrowded and suffering from structural problems.
Kellie Knauer, executive director of Community Corrections, defended the value of her program, which aims to reduce recidivism — repeated criminal acts.
“We want people to do better. We want people to go to jail less. We want people to address their mental health and substance-abuse issues,” Knauer told the commissioners in Tuesday’s meeting at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
“We’ve all put a lot into this program in the last 10 years,” Knauer said. If the agency’s new building is repurposed, she said, “We weren’t given an opportunity to really let it fulfill what we knew that it could.”
DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney Claramary Winebrenner told the commissioners a jail is not a replacement for community corrections.
“Community Corrections requires trained caseworkers, new thinking, working with people … trying to change their thinking,” Winebrenner said.
“If you move Community Corrections out of that building — if you want community corrections, as the rest of the country thinks is the right way to do law enforcement at this time, and deal with rehabilitation — you’re going to have to build another one,” she said.
A severe cutback in Community Corrections would jeopardize at least $678,500 of the $1.18 million grant DeKalb County receives from the Indiana Department of Correction for community corrections, Winebrenner said.
“We won’t lose all the funding,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson responded. He said Community Corrections still would receive the funding level it gained from the state before the Corrections Center opened.
The county received $484,700 in 2019 for programs including electronically monitored home detention, community service restitution and community transition for former state prison inmates. The state grant grew to $1.18 million to operate the work-release program.
“Will there be some services lost? Most definitely,” Sanderson said later, adding that “We are not going to get rid of Community Corrections.”
Winebrenner contended there is no guarantee that any state funding would continue if DeKalb County severely cuts Community Corrections. She said that with its current programs, “DeKalb County is 100% collaborative in moving into the next century in law enforcement,” which leads to a high level of state funding.
Sanderson warned, “We are going to be one of the top taxing counties in the state” by building a new jail, because the Community Corrections Center used 65% of one source of funding that could pay for a jail. A corrections facilities local income tax rate of 0.13% is paying for the Community Corrections Center. The maximum rate for that tax is 0.2%.
To pay for an approximately $25 million jail over a period through 2040, the county would need to raise its overall income tax rate by 0.3% at first, the county’s financial consultant, Jeff Peters, said in March.
That would increase county income taxes by $169.27 on a taxpayer with the county’s median household income of $56,421, Peters said.
DeKalb County’s current income tax rate is 2.13%. If the jail project raised the rate to 2.43%, DeKalb would have the 17th-highest rate among Indiana’s 92 counties, based on current rates. DeKalb now has the 23rd-highest rate, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.
The tax increase for the jail could be reduced after 2028, when the county finishes paying for the Community Corrections Center, or the county could leave the tax at the same rate and pay off the jail at a faster pace, Peters advised.
As part of paying for the jail, the county would boost its corrections facilities local income tax rate by another 0.07% to the limit of 0.2%, Peters said.
However, the county also would have to add approximately 0.23% to its existing tax rate for public safety.
The problem with the public-safety tax is that it must be shared with the county’s cities and towns, Peters said, so the increase would have to be more than actually needed to pay for the jail.
State law allows cities and towns to decline their extra public-safety-tax income and pledge it toward the jail. However, Commissioners said Tuesday that the cities and towns are unlikely to do that.
