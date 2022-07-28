AUBURN — Drivers be warned — traffic congestion along S.R. 8 will return next week as the Indiana Department of Transportation is ready to continue work on the stretch of roadway from C.R. 19 to C.R. 35.
Auburn Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger updated the Auburn Board of Works on the road construction during Thursday morning’s meeting.
Heffelfinger said the process of repaving S.R. 8 will continue beginning on Aug. 5. During the work, traffic will be congested and the roadway will be down to one lane of travel in spots.
Crews will mill 2-3 inches of roadway before repaving the road.
Heffelfinger said his officers, along with officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, will be providing traffic control during the construction. He said crews have requested four officers a day, for 12 hours a day.
Officers will work on a rotating basis.
He said once crews get close to downtown, there will be an attempt to divert some traffic to allow crews to complete the project as efficiently as possible.
Crews are currently completing sidewalk improvements, including the installation of American with Disability Act ramps.
Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 18, well ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
INDOT urges drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around work zones.
Streetscape work in downtown Auburn also continues as crews work to finish sidewalks. Sections of Main, Cedar and 9th streets will also be repaved.
During the meeting, City Engineer Daryl McConnell asked for the board’s approval to apply for the second round of the INDOT Community Crossing matching grant program.
McConnell will submit two reconstruction projects with a total estimated cost of $1.3 million. Those projects include Morningstar Road between Main and Bridge streets and Iwo Street between AEP easements and 7th Street.
