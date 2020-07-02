AUBURN —Northeast Indiana Urology, a private practice providing comprehensive urological care, joined Parkview Physicians Group-Urology on July 1.
With the change, the Northeast Indiana Urology office in Auburn will move in the coming weeks to 1310 E. 7th St., Suite F, Auburn.
Parkview Physicians Group-Urology will grow to 21 providers with 16 office locations throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A news release said the new arrangement will provide opportunities for more cost-effective, quality care through the shared efficiencies of a large practice.
“Northeast Indiana Urology has been providing high-quality and comprehensive urology services for 32 years, and we are excited to begin this new chapter in the life of our practice,” said Barney Niezer, practice manager for Northeast Indiana Urology. “Joining another great urology practice in PPG–Urology will allow us to expand our services and sub-specialize in areas of surgical and medical urology. Nationwide, the demand for urologists is growing, while the supply is shrinking. Northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio are fortunate to have a group such as PPG–Urology that is growing to better address the area’s urological health care needs.”
“Northeast Indiana Urology will help us bring a cohesive, multidisciplinary approach to care,” said Scott James, chief operating officer of Parkview Cancer Institute,and senior vice president, surgical and cancer service line. “We are proud to have these respected local providers join Parkview Physicians Group and look forward to working together to expand quality urological care to patients in our region. Our shared vision will allow us to build new programs, including more comprehensive men’s health services.”
To continue to serve patients throughout the area, the former Northeast Indiana Urology providers will maintain privileges and perform procedures at Lutheran and Dupont hospitals.
As part of the change, the Northeast Indiana Urology Prostate Cancer Center will become part of the Parkview Cancer Institute but will continue seeing patients at its existing location.
