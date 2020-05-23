AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library staff members are thanking those who have made masks for members of the community to wear when in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The library staff will be wearing face masks when working with the public.
Auburn Alterations has been collecting and distributing these masks made by the Spencerville Covered Bridge Sewing Club and Catholic Charity Sewers.
Volunteers include: Bob and Terri Rosenbury, Ron and Becky Hoover, Barb Nichter, Linda Ruckman, Connie Schalinske, Joyce Keener, Roberta Carnahan, Sharon Baker, Theresa Dickerhoff, Mindy Emenhiser, Jamia Harris, Marilyn Jackaquay, Kelly Walters, and Barb Goldsmith.
Sponsors include: Eastside Wrestling Club, Spencerville Eastern Star, Concord Masons, Alvin and Marcele Hankey, Mike and Judy McDowell, Auburn Alterations, Shirley Johnson, Catholic Charities, Ann Mettert, Bridal Village, Spencerville Community Quilters, Dennis and Shelly Getts, Cheri Bushee, Megan Lauer, Richard and Donna Lentz, Tammy Neireiter, Dutch Heritage Baking and Catering, Carnahan-Badinger and Walter Funeral Home, St. Peters Church, Spencerville United Methodist Church, Sue Gamble, Wayne and Ilene Hammon, Butler Faith in Action and County Line Church.
“Through the efforts and support or these people and organizations, over 4,500 masks have been made for our community. We are incredibly grateful for their hard work and generosity so that the library can take every effort to keep our patrons, community, and staff during this pandemic. Thank you to all that continue to give back so much,” the library staff said in a news release.
