AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents during the seven-day period from June 19 through Friday.
The new patients include one between birth and age 10; two between 11 and 20 years old; one in the 21-30 age bracket; three between 31 and 40 years of ago; four in the 41-50 age group and one between 61 and 70 years old.
They brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 4,445 since the first case was reported March 24, 2020.
