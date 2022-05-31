AUBURN — Travers Mason was presented with Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award at a court-of-honor program recently. He is the son of Tom and Kate Mason of Waterloo and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 169, chartered with the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
A requirement of the Eagle Award is to plan, develop, complete and give leadership to a community service project where he gives leadership to the project. For his service project, Mason built a butterfly garden at Smith Farms Manor residential home in Auburn. This project was developed in honor of the veterans who are residents at the home.
Mason earned 36 merit badges as a member of the troop and was awarded three palms, each palm signifying earning five merit badges over the 21 required for the Eagle Award.
Mason’s uncle, Eagle Scout Robert Mason reminded him that the journey to Eagle is just the beginning and as an Eagle Scout he will be expected to conduct his daily life representing all Eagle Scouts.
During his time in the troop, Mason attended summer camp at Camp Chief Little Turtle, the Great Smoky Mountains, West Virginia, and backpacking the Sangre-de-Cristo Mountains at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
The rank of Eagle is earned by less than 5 percent of all Scouts who join the Boy Scouts of America. Mason’s father also is an Eagle Scout.
Mason will attend Notre Dame University with plans to major in medicine.
