INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-one DeKalb FFA members competed at the Indiana state FFA convention, held June 13-16 in Indianapolis.
They participated in a variety of contests, ranging from career development events which focus on the students’ present and future agriculture-based careers; leadership development events which keep a focus on developing our student’s critical thinking and decision-making skills; and agriscience research, where students focus on scientific principles to solve and better complex problems.
Five students were awarded the Hoosier Degree which is a significant accomplishment for an FFA member. This degree documents that the member has achieved success at a high level in their supervised agricultural experience program, leadership development and community service. DeKalb’s Hoosier Degree recipients are Nate Fillenwarth, Kaitlyn Blair, Olivia Rigby, Lydia Bennett and Addie Towel.
DeKalb’s practical forestry and entomology career development teams both placed first at state. Agriscience winners for Animal Science (Division 4), Environmental Science (Division 4), Plant Systems (Division 1), Power, Structural & Technical Systems (Division 3), Power Structural & Technical Systems (Division 6), Social Systems (Division 4), Plant Systems (Division 6), Social Systems (Division 6), and Plant Soil Science (Division 4) all placed first at the state convention.
Leadership Development EventsAgribusiness Management Demonstration: Matthias Hefty, third at state.
Food Science Demonstration: Olivia Rigby and Addie Towel, third at state.
Freshman Prepared Public Speaking: Owen Long, fourth at state.
Prepared Public Speaking: Colton Eads.
Discovery Degree Food Science Demonstration: Kady Maldeney and Bridget Dunn.
Animal Science Demonstration: Matthias Hefty and Nate Fillenwarth.
Extemporaneous Public Speaking: Isaac Schweitzer.
Career Development EventsEntomology: Matthias Hefty, Nate Fillenwath, Olivia Rigby, first at state.
Practical Forestry: Team One — Isaac Schweitzer, Cord Akey, Olivia Rigby and Kate Engelberth, first at state and national bound. Team Two — Steph Harig, Hannah Garrison, Logan Brand and Owen Long, second at state.
Food Science: Natalie Schultis, Steph Harig, Amanda Day and Zoe Reed, second at state.
Agriculture Sales: Lydia Bennett, Owen Long, Kaitlyn Blair and Madison Shelburne, third at state.
Ag Mech: Team One — Will Engelberth, Matthew Beckmann, Cord Akey and Zach Harris, fourth at state. Team Two — Isaac Garrison, Brady Long, Gabe Kennedy and Lucas LaRowe.
Ag Business Management: Logen Brand, Olivia Rigby, Lydia Bennett and Cord Akey, fifth at state.
Agriscience Research
Animal Science, Division 4 — Owen Long and Carson Carpenter, first at state.
Environmental Science, Division 4 — Cord Akey and Evan VanAuken, first at state.
Plant Systems, Divison 1 — Isaiah Hefty, first at state.
Power, Structural & Technical Systems, Division 3 — Matthias Hefty, first at state.
Power, Structural & Technical Systems, Divison 6 — Matthew Backmann and Lucas LaRowe, first at state.
Social Systems, Division 4 — Logan Brand and Isaac Schweitzer, first at state.
Plant Systems, Division 5 — Olivia Rigby and Amanda Day, first at state.
Plant Systems, Divison 6 — Caroline Pranger and Gabe Kennedy, first at state.
Plant Soil Science, Division 4 — Kate Engelberth and Will Engelberth, first at state.
Food Science, Division 1 — Bridget Dunn.
Food Science, Division 4 — Steph Harig and Zoe Reed.
Plant Systems, Division 4 — Brady Long.
Food Science, Division 6 — Juli Plumber and Madison Shelburne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.