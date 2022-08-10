DeKalb’s FFA team recently competed at the state FFA convention. In the front row, from the left, are Isaiah Hefty, Cord Akey, Gabe Kennedy, Kaitlyn Blair, Caroline Pranger, Juli Plumber and Zoe Reed. In the middle row are Logan Brand, Mathias Hefty, Isaac Schweitzer, Lucas LaRowe, Madison Shelburne, Matthew Beckmann, Lydia Bennett, Bridget Dunn, Kady Maldery and Colten Eads. In the back row are Nate Fillenwarth, Owen Long, Evan VanAken, Olivia Rigby, Addie Towel, Amanda Day and Stephanie Harig.