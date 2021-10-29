CALABASAS, Calif. — Harbor Freight Tools, which bills itself America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Auburn at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov 13.
The Auburn store, located at 1014 W. 7th St., opened Tuesday and is considered in the “soft opening phase,” according to Harbor Freight marketing media planner Lisa Hartley. It is the company’s 30th location in Indiana.
The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Auburn and all of DeKalb County,” store manager Scott Martin said. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. Averaging 15,000 square feet, Harbor Freight said in a news release its stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in 1977 in southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail order company. That first year, he Eric cut out the middle men and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.
Harbor Freight has more than 1,200 stores across the country, with over 24,000 employees. The company is still family-owned.
As a safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on its website, harborfreight.com.
