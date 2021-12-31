AUBURN — 2021 was filled with many memorable moments in and around DeKalb County, but the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be front and center the main news event of the year.
The county saw its ups and downs in dealing with the virus throughout the year as vaccines became available to more and more residents as the year went on.
The county began the year with 3,010 positive cases of the virus since its beginning in March 2020 and 34 deaths.
Over the course of the year, the county recorded an additional 5,774 new cases of the virus and an additional 59 deaths, bringing the total to 93 deaths since its beginning.
The DeKalb County Health Department administered its first vaccines on Jan. 14 at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. On the shot clinic’s first day, 150 doses were given to local residents. As of this week, almost 40% of county residents eligible for the vaccine are vaccinated. The northeast Indiana region remains one of the lowest vaccinated areas in the state.
Students began the year wearing masks during the school day as local school districts did their best to keep the youngest generation safe. With the delta variant knocking on DeKalb County’s door in August at the start of the 2021-22 school year, students were allowed back in the classroom on a mask optional basis. As the year has continued, the county has only seen low numbers of cases affecting school age children each week.
The other memorable moments from 2021 in DeKalb County includes:
Credent expands in downtown
Credent Wealth Management broke ground on its new headquarters in downtown Auburn in February. The three-story building at 200 E. 7th St. is expected to be open after the first of the year.
David and Stacy Hefty started the business in downtown Auburn in 2000 at the age of 23. Credent Wealth Management provides financial planning and advisory services on $1.3 billion of assets under management, with locations in Auburn, Portage, Michigan; and Waco and Plano, Texas.
The new building will have room for Credent employees and space for other businesses to lease. The company’s founders, through 3:16 Real Estate, will invest more than $7.7 million in the 30,000-square-foot building.
Bridge makeover
After 32 months of being closed, the 148-year-old Spencerville Covered Bridge over the St. Joseph River was reopened to traffic on June 26 during a public ceremony.
The bridge was closed after an October 2018 inspection found moisture damage to its support timbers.
The beloved wooden bridge “has gained a lot of new friends in the last 36 months, which will only contribute to its longevity,” said Mary Hollabaugh Diehl, a leader of the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge organization.
“The bridge offers ‘a tangible link with the past that all can experience,’” she said.
R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio began the restoration work on the bridge — which included replacing its floor — in January. The repair project had a price tag of $269,000.
The county received a $50,000 state grant for the project, and the Friends of the Covered Bridge raised the money to replace the floor, which was just under $38,000.
The bridge was originally constructed in 1837.
Train derailment causes headaches
Emergency crews from Auburn and Jackson Township fire departments responded to a train derailment on July 22, which caused congestion on the CSX line south of Auburn for 24 hours.
The derailment, which included 12 cars carrying 74 intermodal containers, happened shortly before noon. Rail cars became unattached from the front of the train, and wreckage strewn box cars all over the track, leaving a pile of twisted debris.
The 57-car train was headed from Bedford, Illinois to Port Newark, New Jersey.
Crews from CSX worked throughout the night and the next day to clear the debris, enabling train traffic to resume on the tracks. Several sections of track had to be replaced in the wreckage and the containers had to be removed from the area.
The derailment occurred in the area of C.R. 46-A and C.R. 35. County roads 29, 31, 35 and 37 were closed briefly until the remaining portion of the train was pulled westbound.
No injuries were reported in the wreck.
Leaving the Senate
After serving in the Indiana legislature since 1989, Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, announced he would not seek re-election in 2022.
The reason is deeply personal — his wife, Kay.
“She’s been suffering with cancer the last couple of years. … She said whatever time she has left here on the earth, she wants to spend it with me,” Kruse said during a news conference in August.
Kruse’s public career will span more than 40 years when he retires at the end of the 2022 legislative session. He began as trustee of Jackson Township in southern DeKalb County from 1982-1989. He then served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 1989-2004 and the Indiana Senate since 2004.
50 years of classic car auctions
The first collector car auction in Auburn, on Labor Day 1971, caught everyone by surprise. Fifty years later, that tradition continues.
Since its humble beginnings, the Labor Day auction has sold tens of thousands of collectible cars, many for more than $1 million, at the sale which was started by auctioneer Dean Kruse.
The auction company has been sold three times over the years and Kruse has purchased it back twice. The final sale in 2010 put the company in the hands of what today is RMSotherby’s, which is proposing to sell its auction grounds south of Auburn to a local developer who would turn it into a sports park.
The auction was housed at DeKalb High School for 17 years before it moved to its current home in 1989.
DeKalb County Fair returns
After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair returned in 2021, marking its 90th year with the theme, “America’s Largest Family Reunion.”
Despite the resurgence of the pandemic, the fair and coinciding DeKalb County Fair went on as planned. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Auburn and the DeKalb County Fairgrounds each day to enjoy the fair food, ride the midway’s rides and have a good time.
The fair came to an end with its annual parade, which saw people line the streets of downtown before rain dampened the final day.
125 years of fine jewelry
Using the same well-worn, wooden workbench that his predecessors did before him, Mike Littlejohn creates one of a kind fine jewelry masterpieces.
He even uses some of the same tools passed down by Edward Little, Charles Carbaugh and Bob Carbaugh — each of whom trained his successor — in a chain dating back to 1901.
Littlejohn and his staff at Carbaugh Jewelers celebrated 120 years of business in October at the store, which has been a fixture in downtown on East 7th Street since 1917.
“It is something I have been very proud to have been part of, and certainly proud to have owned this business, and to be the caretaker of this business during the time that we’re in,” Littlejohn said. “One hundred twenty years in any business is a feat to me.”
100 years in business
Rieke Corp. of Auburn celebrated its centennial on Oct. 9 with a party for some 400 employees, retirees and guests at Kruse Plaza.
The company, which was started by Theodore Rieke, began back in 1921 with a single plant in Auburn. Today, Rieke has 21 locations around the world, with six in the United States, producing more than $500 million annual revenue.
The company’s more than 2,200 employees include 218 at its Auburn plant on West 7th Street and 46 employees in Hamilton.
Rieke develops and manufactures specialty dispensing and closure applications for five primary end markets — beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical and industrial.
Butler annexes land for Forest River expansion
Butler granted an annexation of 30 acres of land at the city’s south edge at the request of recreational vehicle manufacturer Forest River.
The company, which operates one facility at 685 E. Main St., wants to construct up to four manufacturing buildings on the land just south of Color Master property and across the road from Butler Elementary School.
While the annexation has been approved by the City Council, the company must submit development plans to Butler’s Plan Commission that will continue into the new year.
