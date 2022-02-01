AUBURN — A Churubusco man was sentenced to two years of incarceration and one year of probation Monday for a burglary at an Auburn laundry facility.
Austin T. Wakeman, 27, of the 6200 block of North 550 East, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown adopted the recommendation contained in a presentence report and imposed a three-year sentence, with two years to serve and one year suspended. Wakeman received credit for 175 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Wakeman broke the rear window of the 15th Street Laundry, located at 1147 W. 15th St., on the morning of Aug. 11, 2021, and entered the business. Police said two plastic containers with about $600 to $700 in quarters were reported missing.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Wakeman’s attorney, William Joseph Carlin Jr., noted the quarters were recovered.
Carlin asked that Wakeman be given the opportunity to access services that would address his substance abuse issues.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Harold Conkle of the 300 block of North Broadway, Butler, received a four-year suspended sentence and four years of probation for carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony, and two years of incarceration, all to be served, for pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be serve at the same time.
The court heard Conkle pointed a loaded gun at another man after the two had been involved in an altercation inside a bar. As Conkle was leaving, the other man was outside the bar and had removed his shirt and was ready to fight.
Conkle’s attorney, Seth Tipton, said Conkle pulled his firearm from his waistband in an attempt to distance himself from the man, backed away and got into his vehicle and waited for the police to arrive.
Conkle acknowledged he was precluded from carrying a weapon because he had two felony convictions — both for non-support.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said Conkle’s actions created a risk of serious life-changing injury or death.
Tipton presented testimony that Conkle has successfully completed and graduated from the Serenity House program that addresses Conkle’s substance abuse issues. He asked that Brown consider awarding the time Conkle served in the program as credit toward the sentence.
While Blythe said he was glad Conkle had successfully completed a program at Serenity House for his substance abuse, this was not a substance abuse case.
As part of a plea agreement, a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, was dismissed.
