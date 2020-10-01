Officers arrest 18
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 18 people from Sept. 21-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Justin England, 36, of the 2100 block of Carmer Run, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 21 at 6:12 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Ah Sib By, 27, of the 4500 block of South Park Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 23 at 12:56 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Curry, 43, of North Music Drive, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 23 at 4:24 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Phillip Patton, 56, of the 00 block of 4282 C.R. 38, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 23 at 10:28 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for an alleged Community Corrections violation.
Shawn Bonilla, 43, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 24 at 8:08 a.m. by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve sentence for possession of methamphetamine and cruelty to an animal.
Steven Lemmon, 58, of the 800 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 24 at 4:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with child molesting a Class A felony.
David Myers, 29, of the 800 block of Deer Ridge Crossing, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 24 at 9:54 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kolten Rodman, 23, of the 4200 block of C.R. 38, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 25 at 8:16 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant for charges of domestic battery and strangulation, Level 5 felonies.
Charles Purdy, 63, of the 1600 block of North Chevrolet Avenue, Flint, Michigan, was arrested Sept. 25 at 2:19 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing in a schedule II controlled substance, a Class B.
Joseph Johnston, 61, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 25 at 9:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sabrina Sonnenberg, 39, of the 200 block of Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 26 at 11:22 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Benjamin Wiedenhoeft, 30, of the 600 block of Sutton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 26 at 12:16 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Troy Hanna, 38, of the 10500 block of Walnut Street, Leo, was arrested Sept. 27 at 5:44 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Shayla Schaeffer, 28, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested Sept. 27 at 7:59 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Allen Collins, 34, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 28 at 11:45 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Coleman, 46, of the 300 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 29 at 3 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Day, 20, of the 800 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 29 at 8:44 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft, Class A misdemeanors.
Scott Shirk, 25, of the 900 block of Baer Pass, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 29 at 1:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
